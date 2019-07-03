PLAINFIELD, Ind. (WDRB) -- Duke Energy has asked Indiana regulators for a rate increase that would generate about an additional $395 million annually for the utility serving about 840,000 electric customers in central and southern Indiana.
Duke said Tuesday it asked the Indiana Utility Regulatory Commission for the increase to reduce emissions, improve reliability and invest in its grid.
The company is asking for a 19 percent increase for Indiana residential customers.
It seeks a two-step increase, about 17% in mid-2020 and 2% in 2021, but timing will depend on regulatory approval.
The increase would vary among consumers. Duke says a typical residential customer using 1,000 kilowatt-hours a month could expect a total monthly bill increase of about $23.
Consumer advocates oppose the increase.
