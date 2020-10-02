LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Duke Energy said it plans to spend thousands of dollars on four Indiana sites in the hope of creating jobs as part of its 2020 site readiness program.
One of the sites is in Clark County.
The utility plans to have 30 acres next to the Charlestown Industrial Park evaluated for development and will spend $10,000 to help with engineering analysis and infrastructure improvements.
The company said since the program launched, its industrial investment sites have attracted new companies to Indiana and have created more than 2,500 jobs.
Copyright 2020 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.