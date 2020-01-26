LOUISVILLE, Ky (WDRB) -- Thousands in New Albany are without power after an outage.
The City of New Albany posted on Facebook saying the outage covers a large section of the North and East ends of the city. This includes Grant Line Road, Charlestown Road, Mount Tabor, Klerner Lane, Slate Run, and other surrounding areas.
Duke Energy shows at least 3,000 people were without power around 10 Sunday morning.
The City of New Albany says that Duke estimates the power will be restored around noon Sunday.
