LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- On Monday, Jefferson County Public Schools will begin serving breakfast and lunch to students at 45 sites around the city as the district joins others around the state in closing due to the novel coronavirus outbreak.
The sites, which are primarily schools around the city but also include some mobile locations, will be open from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Monday through Friday. Breakfast and lunch will be given to students when they arrive, regardless of time. Here is the full list of food service sites provided by JCPS:
The district is operating meal sites through the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Summer Food Service Program, according to previous reporting.
Related Stories:
Copyright 2020 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.