LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- It's National Suicide Prevention Week, and local doctors are reminding people the importance of paying attention to the warning signs.
Dr. Mark Schirmer, with Norton Healthcare, said one of the top 10 ways people die is by suicide.
According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, suicide was responsible for more than 48,000 deaths in 2021, and is one of the leading causes of death in the U.S. Also in 2021, the CDC said an estimated 12.3 million adults seriously thought about taking their own life, 3.5 million made a plan and 1.7 million made an attempt.
Some warning signs to look out for include changes in a person's eating and sleeping habits, becoming more irritable, and engaging in risky behaviors.
Experts said another sign is the "amazing reversal," where things go from problematic to great really quickly because that person has decided to end their life.
The best thing you can do, experts said, is to talk to that person.
The CDC said there are individual circumstances that might increase a person's risk, such as previous attempts to take their own life, a history of depression or other mental illnesses, serious illness such as chronic pain, criminal or legal problems, job or financial issues or loss, substance use, sense of hopelessness.
If you, or someone you know, are experiencing feelings of suicide, help is available. You can call or text the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 988, or via live chat at 988lifeline.org.
For suicide prevention resources from the CDC, click here.
For resources available in Louisville, click here.
For resources available in southern Indiana, click here.
Copyright 2023 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.