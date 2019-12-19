LOUISVILLE, Ky., (WDRB) -- Dust off your skis and snowboards: Paoli Peaks will open for the season at 3 p.m. Friday.
The skiing area, about an hour’s drive northwest of Louisville, said on its website that snow makers “crushed it last night” and have blanketed the slopes with snow.
For opening day, Paoli Peaks is offering special lift rates for $34 for adults and $28 for children 12 and under, though all tickets are subject to a $3 Hoosier Energy surcharge. Tubing will begin at 5 p.m. Friday. Lifts will shut down at 10 p.m.
For holiday hours, conditions, season passes and which slopes are open, check the Paoli Peaks website.
