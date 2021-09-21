LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A global company needs to hire thousands of seasonal workers to meet demands at its fulfillment centers in Louisville and Shepherdsville.
Radial announced Tuesday morning that the company plans to add more than 4,500 jobs in order to support an expected surge in demand during peak holiday season. The two fulfillment centers in Louisville and one in Shepherdsville will be accepting applications for entry-level warehouse positions. Workers will be responsible for processing online orders by picking, sorting, packing, and shipping those orders.
Radial is a global e-commerce company that offers services from fulfillment and transportation to customer care. The company has several fulfillment centers across the country, including five in Kentucky and one in Indiana.
