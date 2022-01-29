LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Eagle Scouts from Troop 4007 helped lay gravel at Wilkerson Park on Saturday.
It's part of a project to help improve the appearance of the area in Sellersburg, Indiana.
The central gazebo in the park was also built by the Eagle Scouts.
Troop 4007 will work on concrete paths for more picnic tables and benches at Wilkerson Park. It's something the Sellersburg community and scouts say benefits both groups.
"We work really close with them and they help us out a lot and giving us opportunity to do these things and let the boys learn a little bit and get a sense of community," Lee Shockney, Scoutmaster of Troop 4007, said.
The troop hopes to complete the park project within the next two weeks.
