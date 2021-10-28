LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The Turkey Trot Fun Run and Walk has been a tradition for more than 50 years at the Northeast Family YMCA, and this year's 51st Thanksgiving Day event in-person and virtual race options.
Early bird registration will continue through Sunday and end once November begins.
Registration is $35 for either the standard 4-mile race or the virtual race option. There's also a Kids' Trot that costs $15 and has a virtual option that costs the same. These prices will all increase after Oct. 31.
Each participant will receive a commemorative T-shirt and finisher's medal but participants must register by Nov. 17 to be guaranteed a shirt during packet pick-up.
Everyone who registers after that date will be notified when the final shirt order has arrived and is available for pickup.
The Turkey Trot 4-miler is Nov. 25 at 8 a.m., the Kids Trot will be at 9:30 a.m. the same day, and the virtual options for both will run from Nov. 21-25.
Online registration is available.
Copyright 2021 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.