LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The Kentucky State Fair is right around the corner, and early-bird tickets are now on sale.
Tickets can be purchased at most area Kroger stores, as well as through Ticketmaster.
Early-bird tickets are available now, through Aug. 5. They're $8 per person, including parking.
Admission at the gate is $10 per person, plus $10 to park.
Ride wristbands are also available for $25 per day. During the fair, unlimited ride wristbands are $30.
The Kentucky State Fair runs Aug. 19-29.
