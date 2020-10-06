LOUISVILLE, Ky (WDRB) -- Early voting in Indiana starts Tuesday, October 6.
Early voting in Floyd County will open on Oct. 6 and run through Nov. 2. Residents will be able to cast their ballot early at the 4-H Fairgrounds on Green Valley Road in New Albany. The fairgrounds will be open for early voting Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m., starting on Tuesday Oct. 6, and from 8 a.m. to 12 p.m. on Monday, Nov. 2.
Floyd County voters will also be able to vote early at Valley View Golf Course on Lawrence Banet Road in Floyds Knobs with the same hours as the fairgrounds. Both sites will also be open for voting from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Saturday, Oct. 24 and Saturday, Oct. 31.
Click here for a list of polling locations in Floyd County that will be open on Election Day.
In Clark County, registered voters can vote early at Voter Registration at 501 E. Court Ave., room 139, in Jeffersonville. The clerk's office says all voters will be required to present ID in order to vote. The office will be open for early, in-person voting starting Tuesday, Oct. 6. Hours will be 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Tuesday through Friday from Oct. 6 to Oct. 9, 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday, Oct. 12 through Friday, Oct. 30, and from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Saturday, Oct. 24 and Saturday, Oct. 31. Anyone with questions is asked to call (812) 285-6329.
For more information about voting in Clark County, click here.
To register to vote, check your voter registration or look up a polling location, click here.
Some county clerks in Indiana are expecting a record voter turnout in the upcoming general election based on absentee voting numbers they've seen so far.
Indiana voters have until Oct. 22 to request an absentee ballot, which must be received by their county clerk's office no later than 12 p.m. on Nov. 3 to be counted. To request an absentee ballot in Indiana, click here.
