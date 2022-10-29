Police tape and lights generic.jpeg

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- LMPD is investigating after a man was shot in Butchertown. 

According to police, a man arrived at University Hospital shortly after 4:00 a.m. after being shot in the 1000 block of Story Avenue.

His injuries as of Saturday morning were described as "non-life threatening." 

The investigation remains ongoing. 

Anyone with information is asked to contact police using the anonymous tip line at 502-574-LMPD (5673). You can also submit a tip online here. 

Copyright 2022 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.