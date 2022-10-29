LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- LMPD is investigating after a man was shot in Butchertown.
According to police, a man arrived at University Hospital shortly after 4:00 a.m. after being shot in the 1000 block of Story Avenue.
His injuries as of Saturday morning were described as "non-life threatening."
The investigation remains ongoing.
Anyone with information is asked to contact police using the anonymous tip line at 502-574-LMPD (5673). You can also submit a tip online here.
