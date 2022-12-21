LOUISVILLE, Ky (WDRB) -- Fire damaged seven businesses in a strip mall Wednesday morning in Louisville's Russell Neighborhood.
Louisville Division of Fire Major Bobby Cooper tells WDRB that the fire started around 4 a.m. at 18th and West Jefferson Streets.
At least 70 firefighters responded and spent hours battling the blaze.
A person at the scene told our crew that the fire damaged the Kwiot Panda Art Studio, a barbershop and a restaurant.
No injuries were reported. There is no word on how the fire started, but the LFD Arson Unit is investigating.
