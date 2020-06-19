LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Some Kentucky counties are reporting record-breaking numbers for early voting ahead of next week's primary.
"Before Election Day, our percentage is 37.19% people that have voted. That's unprecedented," said Oldham County Clerk Julie Barr in a Facebook video.
Barr noted the county has mailed out nearly 20,000 ballots.
Dewey Clayton, political science professor at the University of Louisville, said the high turnout may speak to voters being more engaged.
"A lot of people may be energized who haven't turned out and may decide that they actually will show up at the polls," Clayton said.
Right now all eyes are on the U.S. Senate race between Democrats Amy McGrath, Charles Booker and others who are vying to face Republican Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell in the fall.
"McGrath is still the odds-on favorite," said Clayton, but noted how recent protests against racial injustice are shaking things up. "Charles Booker, he got out in front early on that, and he has just taken off."
For a primary election, voter turnout appears to be up in many places, though the interest in absentee ballots also is being boosted by the pandemic.
"This is not the typical type of absentee ballot where you have to have a specific reason," Clayton said.
But concerns remain about how the pandemic will affect voting. Clayton said glitches and late or missing ballots are still a fear for some.
Some also worry that fewer voting locations could affect people's ability to get to the polls.
"It's been one of the most interesting primaries for Democrats or Republicans in quite some time," Clayton said.
