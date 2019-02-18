LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The BP gas station at 601 East Broadway has been controversial for years.
It has a new owner, although the order to vacate on the business has been appealed, and despite the change, a lot of opinions have stayed the same.
"Our whole mission is to enhance the quality of life in urban communities," said Nachand Trabue, executive director of Bates Community Development Corporation.
Trabue said the organizations serves Smoketown, Shelby Park and surrounding neighborhoods.
"We provide services and programs to be able to kind of fill the gap for our community and those who are in need and those who need second chances," he said.
But Trabue hopes there are no more second chances for the BP Gas Station at 601 East Broadway.
"That area right there has just be contaminated with a lot of issues that's bigger than going to buy gas," he said. "And we would like to see a clean area."
There is change taking place in the area. In addition to new businesses on East Broadway, there's a $33 million revitalization taking place in nearby Paristown Pointe.
Last June, the city issued an order to vacate for violating the nuisance ordinance. Metro Councilwoman Barbara Sexton Smith supported the order but believes there is change taking place.
"I noticed something that changed immediately as soon as the order to vacate was posted," she said. "The loitering on this lot stopped almost immediately."
And that's not the only change.
"When the city drops the hammer on a business owner the way they have in this case, it is impossible for that business owner to operate and function," Attorney Nader Shunarah said.
Shunarah represents the property owner and said his client sold the business. But he said that despite past criminal activity, the ordinance and order to vacate are unfair.
"It is not my client's responsibility or duty ... and it would be impossible for my client to police the neighborhood," Shunarah said.
The business doesn't have a license to sell alcohol, but the new owner has applied for one in Frankfort. Shunarah also plans to file the motion for summary judgment this week.
