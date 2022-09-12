LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A traffic change in October will impact motorists who use the Sherman Minton Bridge.
There is a nine-day closure of eastbound lanes planned for bridge that connects Louisville to southern Indiana. According to a news release, the eastbound lanes of Interstate 64 will close on or after 2 a.m. Monday, Oct. 10, and go until 2 a.m. Wednesday, Oct. 19.
The complete directional closures will allow crews to switch the maintenance of traffic from Phase 1 to Phase 2 and begin demolition work for Phase 2. The I-64 eastbound entrance ramp from West Spring Street will be closed, as will the I-64 eastbound to I-264 eastbound ramp.
It's recommended motorists use I-265 and I-65 as alternative routes.
The bridge will also undergo construction to its westbound lanes in September.
On Sept. 23, crews will shut down the westbound lanes of Interstate 64 on the bridge for the weekend. Anyone going from Louisville to southern Indiana will have to detour using Interstate 65 and Interstate 265.
Crews will be removing paint containment systems and platforms.
The lanes will be closed from 10 p.m. that Friday until 6 a.m. the following Monday, Sept. 26.
