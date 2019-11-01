LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) — All eastbound lanes of Interstate 64 are shut down from the Sherman Minton Bridge to downtown Louisville as crews reconstruct a deadly crash involving a pedestrian and multiple vehicles.
The fatal crash happened just before 10 p.m. Friday on I-64 near 22nd Street. Police said the pedestrian, a woman believed to be anywhere between her 20s to her 40s in age, was walking in the eastbound slow lane on the interstate when she was hit by at least five vehicles. She was pronounced dead at the scene.
Police said they have not yet determined why the pedestrian was on the interstate. No charges are expected to be filed.
The eastbound side of the interstate is expected to be shut down for at least 90 more minutes, according to a news release from the Louisville Metro Police Department at 11:24 p.m. Friday. All traffic coming from Indiana into Kentucky via the Sherman Minton Bridge will have to take I-264 East at the Shawnee split.
