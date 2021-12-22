LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The lower deck of the Sherman Minton Bridge has reopened ahead of schedule after being closed for more than a week.
The eastbound lanes of Interstate 64 from New Albany to Louisville were expected to reopen at 3 a.m. Thursday, but reopened shortly before 9 p.m. Wednesday.
Eastbound I-64 lanes have reopened on the Sherman Minton Bridge. 🚗 🌉 Drive carefully, pay attention to posted speed limit signs and don't drive distracted.@KYTCDistrict5 | @INDOTSoutheast pic.twitter.com/HgZVTsVjsv— Sherman Minton Renewal (@ShermanRenewal) December 23, 2021
The lanes were closed last Tuesday so crews could remove old bridge decking to prepare for the replacement and refurbishment of the lower deck.
The work is part of the Sherman Minton Renewal Project, which is aimed at painting and rehabilitating the 59-year-old bridge over the next three years, giving it an additional 30 years of life.
