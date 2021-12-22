SHERM PAVEMENT REPAIR

Sherman Minton Bridge lane closure.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The lower deck of the Sherman Minton Bridge has reopened ahead of schedule after being closed for more than a week.

The eastbound lanes of Interstate 64 from New Albany to Louisville were expected to reopen at 3 a.m. Thursday, but reopened shortly before 9 p.m. Wednesday.

The lanes were closed last Tuesday so crews could remove old bridge decking to prepare for the replacement and refurbishment of the lower deck. 

The work is part of the Sherman Minton Renewal Project, which is aimed at painting and rehabilitating the 59-year-old bridge over the next three years, giving it an additional 30 years of life.

Related Stories:

Copyright 2021 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.

Tags