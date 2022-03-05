LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The eastbound lanes of the Watterson Expressway were closed near Taylor Boulevard on Saturday night after a three-vehicle accident, according to TRIMARC.
The crash occurred around 9:30 p.m. Saturday night. All eastbound lanes of the Watterson Expressway remained closed as of 10:30 p.m.
It not immediately known if there were any injuries in the crash.
The roadway is expected to be closed for up to two hours, according to TRIMARC.
This story will be updated.
Copyright 2022 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.