(FOX) -- In the midst of devastating wildfires, Eastern Australia received rain for the first time in months.
The large brush fires have killed more then 20 people and millions of animals as more than 25 million acres of land have burned.
"We've only had about four days of rain in the last four months, and that rain has been only short, and this is the truly the wettest day for a very long time," Australia resident Ken Bryant Smith said.
While the rain is expected to help contain the flames, it could bring flash flooding to areas without vegetation.
Another round of storms is expected next week.
Copyright 2020 WDRB Media and FOX. All Rights Reserved.