LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A student from Louisville has taken the reigns of a one-of-kind program at Murray State University. Literally.
What does horseracing have to do with football? Quite a lot, actually.
It's a sprint to the end zone unlike any other in college football. The Murray State Racers follow 10-year-old Quarter Horse Vegas onto the field for every home game.
In the saddle is Madison Kirby, an Eastern High School graduate from Louisville who knew she wanted to ride for the Racer 1 program since she first visited campus.
"That's when our tour guide kind of stopped and explained the tradition and explained how the horse runs around the track, and my parents eyes lit up," Kirby said. "My eyes lit up."
Kirby's eyes have lit up for horses since she was three years old. Her dad owned race horses and she spent plenty of time on the backside of Churchill Downs becoming a decorated rider. Years later, Kirby is the obvious choice to be on the back of Vegas at Murray State's home games.
"Her riding tryout went very well and she ended up being on top of all the committee lists," said Shea Porr, a professor at Murray State.
Every Racer touchdown means a thrilling lap around the track -- a tradition since 1976.
"When they start chanting 'RACERS' and spelling it out is when I go to run," Kirby said. "And my heart is pounding. It's so much excitement and fear and I just love it."
Vegas loves it too. He was born and bred at Murray State and has been the starting Quarter Horse since 2019.
"He stands perfectly still," Kirby said. "He knows when you're taking a picture. He's good with kids, and he know when it's time to run and put on a show."
Vegas loves the limelight -- and the treats.
"Any type of hard candy, he likes," Kirby said. "I get these molasses snap cookies for him. Those are a favorite."
It's not so popular when Vegas and his predecessors get flagged for a "personal foul."
"Knock on wood, we haven't had them stop and make a mess," joked Porr. "But occasionally, they will make a mess as they are running."
But Kirby doesn't see what's possibly left behind -- just the excitement in front of her.
"Just hearing the crowd shout for you, and all eyes are on you," she said. "And when I come around the turn and I look at the big screen and there I am -- it's just an experience that I'll never be able to describe, but that I will always remember."
Madison loves interacting with the fans and kids, and someday hopes to teach and stay involved with horses and agriculture.
