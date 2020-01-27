LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Eastern High School has additional security on hand Monday after a social media post "appeared to make a threatening remark" about the school.
Extra security officers are patrolling the school after the post surfaced on social media overnight. According to a letter to parents from principal Lana Kaelin, school officials notified JCPS security staff and police as soon as they became aware of the comment. The letter states that officials do know the identity of the person responsible for the post.
"The social media post did not come from a current Eastern student and that individual has been located," Kaelin says in the letter. As a precaution, there will be additional security at school today."
