LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A Richmond, Kentucky, man is facing felony charges after a 2-year-old girl was hospitalized over the weekend with severe head injuries, as well as indications of past sexual abuse.
According to court documents, 31-year-old JDouglas Thomas is charged with first-degree criminal abuse of a child, as well as strangulation.
Authorities say they were called to an apartment on Villa Drive in Richmond, just before 12:30 p.m. on Sept. 25 on a report of a 2-year-old girl who was unconscious.
The child was taken to UK Hospital with severe head injuries.
According to the Richmond Police Department, Thomas told officers that the toddler was his girlfriend's child, and he had been watching her while his girlfriend ran an errand. He said he had been sweeping the living room, when he heard a "loud noise" come from the 2-year-old's bedroom. He said when he walked into the room, he found the child was facedown unconscious on the floor, near a bunk bed.
He told officers that he believed the child had fallen from the bunk bed, which was about 63 inches off the ground. He said the toddler had jumped from the bed before, and that he and the girl's mother had told her several times "not to go up there."
But police say Thomas' girlfriend told a different story. At the hospital, she told investigators that Thomas had never shown any aggression toward herself or her children in the past, but that she was unaware of her daughter ever jumping from the bunk bed, according to the arrest report.
Police say doctors at the hospital made another discovery.
Court documents say a nurse practitioner found a bleed on the right sight of the child's brain, along with a shift of the brain's position from its centerline.
The nurse practitioner also discovered several bruises "in various stages of healing" on her arms, chest, stomach and buttocks. Health care professionals told police that the injuries were caused by physical abuse and were not accidental.
According to the arrest report, there was also bruising in the child's private areas, as well as other indicators of possible sexual abuse. Authorities say they obtained a warrant to perform a rape kit test on the child.
Thomas was taken to the Madison County Detention Center.
