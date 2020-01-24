LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A Grayson, Kentucky, man is behind bars after he left his 5-month-old son with a serious brain injury.
Kentucky State Police said a 5-month-old boy was flown to Cabell Huntington Hospital with a serious brain injury. Hospital officials became suspicious when they noticed symptoms that are associated with Shaken Baby Syndrome and contacted police.
Jeffery Wellman, 24, "harmed his 5-month-old son when he became frustrated and shook his causing abusive head trauma," according to KSP.
His son remains in critical condition.
Wellman is being held in the Carter County Detention Center on a $500,000 cash bond. A Carter County Grand Jury indicted him on the charge of first-degree criminal abuse, a victim under 12.
The incident remains under investigation by KSP Detective Jeff Kelley.
