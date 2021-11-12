LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Elizabeth Community and Technical College is now the first college in Kentucky to be distinguished as a Purple Heart college.
It's a way for a school to honor all armed forces and show appreciation. It's named for the military's Purple Heart medal, which is awarded to those who were wounded or killed while serving.
At ECTC, the designation means the school will offer a new $2,000 scholarship and provide a parking spot for Purple Heart recipients.
"Being a Purple Heart College is really meaningful to us as we focus on giving back to these students," ECTC Chief Advancement Officer Megan Stith said. "So to us, this designation isn't about ECTC. It's about heroes and their service to us and what we can do for them."
The scholarship is for Purple Heart recipients and their families. Applications open Dec. 1.
Copyright 2021 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.