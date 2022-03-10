LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The Duke Energy Foundation announced it's giving more than $300,000 in grants to 24 K-12 education programs across the state. The money will support a variety of programs, like summer reading, STEM programs, low-income or diverse programs and efforts to reverse academic decline.
Two of the grants are coming to our area:
Hanover College is getting $15,000 for its Summer STEM enrichment program, and Maker 13 in Clark County is getting $10,000 to expand the nonprofit's experiential learning program.
Over the last three years, the Duke Energy Foundation has given 76 grants worth more than $1 million combined.
