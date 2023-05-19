LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Jefferson County Public Schools surprised some lucky seniors Friday morning with scholarships.
Seven deserving seniors were handed a big check by Superintendent Marty Pollio. The funding comes from the Superintendent's Student Scholarship Fund.
Much of the money is donated by JCPS employees. Dozens of students apply, but only a few are honored for their outstanding work in high school.
"This will make me more financially stable and allow me to pursue my dreams and what I want to be," JCPS senior Jonah Belance said.
"What these kids have done and overcome and the challenges they've met and things that they do not only to help themselves and their families but their school and their communities ... it's amazing," Pollio said.
Pollio said it's his favorite day of the school year. In total, the district gave out about $70,000 in scholarships.
The scholarship recipients:
- Naira Abedi, Doss: $7,000
- Jonah Belance, Southern: $10,500
- Raven Brackens, Marion C. Moore: $10,500
- Saif Al Khafaji, Waggener: $10,500
- Tamiya King, Louisville Male: $10,500
- Ulises Vega Rabell, Doss: $10,500
- Gia “Huy” Tran, Iroquois: $10,500
