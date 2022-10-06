LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Enrolled in college at the young age of 72, one University of Kentucky student proved it's never too late to learn.
According to a report by LEX18, Jeffrey Jones is living out his retirement in school. Jones has always had a passion for music and is back taking classes at UK. He started taking classes and is now doing an independent study on music composition.
UK's Donovan Scholar Program allows people 65 or older to pursue higher learning through a scholarship.
“Life takes you in a lot of different directions," Jones said. "This was really kind of a coming home for me in terms of my interests and abilities.”
