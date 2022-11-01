LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Seventh-grade students at Olmsted Academy South were given a unique opportunity to write letters to Louisville's mayoral candidates. And on Tuesday, they read their letters to Republican Bill Dieruf and Democrat Craig Greenberg.
"The assignment was to decide what was important to them and to communicate what needed to change in Louisville to our future mayor," said Jennifer Wade Hesse, the enrichment teacher at Olmsted Academy. "I think that, a lot of times, our kids think that they are not heard.
"For the candidates to come and meet my students and see my students and hear that my students are concerned — and it's not just a general concern about violence in our city or a general concern about acceptance from everybody, that it's something specific to them — it's an amazing opportunity."
More than a dozen young women have been working with the Young Authors Greenhouse, a nonprofit based in west Louisville, to brainstorm, draft and revise their letters over the last two weeks.
@OlmstedSouth students read powerful messages to mayoral candidates! Student voice is not exclusive to school, we must listen to their community concerns. @JCPSAsstSuptAIS @JCPSAsstSuptMS pic.twitter.com/th0QhFFI9R— Robert Moore (@JCPSCoS) November 1, 2022
"This was amazing to hear what our seventh-graders in our community are seeing and feeling and expressing," Greenberg said. "It's what we as a community are dealing with as a whole, and they hit the nail on the head."
The girls wrote what they hope Dieruf and Greenberg would accomplish in their time as Louisville's mayor and what concerns they have about the community. The topics ranged from gun violence and social equity to the economy and public health.
"When you see see 12-year-olds saying, 'We want help and we want to be a part of the solution,' we realize that, as they get older, they'll get involved," Dieruf said. "They understand what's needed and they want us to help them in the future. So as a future mayor, we want to be able to bring those people in and say, 'Yes, we will help you.'"
