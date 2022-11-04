LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Friday was empowerment day at the Academy @ Shawnee, with students taking part in a program that teaches critical life skills that will serve them for the rest of their lives.
Friday's lesson was for boys only (the girls took in "The Woman King at St. Matthews Cinemark Theatre), but they became "men of power" as they took part in hands-on workshops while rotating through different courses throughout the day. Part of the lesson plan included learning how to properly tie a necktie, how to change a tire, how to manage money and how to conduct themselves in a professional manner.
City leaders, police officers, local businesses and teachers took part in Friday's lessons. Jefferson County Public Schools Superintendent Marty Pollio even stopped by to give pointers on how to achieve the perfect double Windsor tie knot.
Louisville Mayor Greg Fischer was also on hand and stressed the importance of the skills being taught while encouraging students to take advantage of the opportunities at hand.
"Such a rich tradition here for these young men to spend a day thinking about the greatness that's within each one of them and then developing that and creating a game plan for their life is a day that’s really well spent," Fischer said.
The school plans to continue the program with similar workshops every year.
