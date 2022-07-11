LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- As preparations for football season heat up, so are the temperatures across Louisville.
Jefferson County Public Schools officials said they are taking several steps to keep athletes safe. At Male High School, the athletic directors said a big part of that is a dead period, which allows athletes to have time to relax and get mentally ready for the season.
Coaches also encourage athletes to get water whenever they need it without having to ask.
The team also has a trainer on site with medical equipment.
"That takes a lot of different forms." Male High School Athletics Director John Kelsey said. "It can go from altering practice, taking head gear off. You'll notice today it's helmets only. You won't see any other equipment on as the kids are going through their acclimation period."
Male High School also has ice towels and an immersion rub available for athletes.
