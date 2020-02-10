LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- An 8th grader at a Louisville middle school got quite the surprise Monday morning when her military dad unexpectedly showed up for band class.
It happened at Crosby Middle School.
❤️ALL THE FEELS | Amelia is an 8th grader at @CrosbyMiddle and just got the shock of her life during her Monday morning in @CrosbyBand class. Her dad just got back from a 1️⃣0️⃣ month deployment & showed up to surprise her! #WeAreJCPS pic.twitter.com/IW2cUHQ8Gm— JCPS (@JCPSKY) February 10, 2020
JCPS says Amelia's dad just got back from a deployment and showed up to surprise her. The district posted a video of the event on its Twitter page. The appears to show Amelia's father, dressed in military camouflage and carrying a bouquet of flowers, walking through the classroom door. Amelia can be seen running up to him, and they share a long embrace as the students erupt in applause.
The district says the reunion prompted "ALL THE FEELS."
