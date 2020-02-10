Military dad surprises 8th grade daughter at Crosby Middle School on Feb. 10, 2020

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- An 8th grader at a Louisville middle school got quite the surprise Monday morning when her military dad unexpectedly showed up for band class.

It happened at Crosby Middle School.

JCPS says Amelia's dad just got back from a deployment and showed up to surprise her. The district posted a video of the event on its Twitter page. The appears to show Amelia's father, dressed in military camouflage and carrying a bouquet of flowers, walking through the classroom door. Amelia can be seen running up to him, and they share a long embrace as the students erupt in applause.

The district says the reunion prompted "ALL THE FEELS."

