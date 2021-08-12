LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The Archdiocese of Louisville has made a multi-year, $10 million commitment to help families with the cost of attending Catholic schools.
The funds will be placed with the Catholic Education Foundation of Louisville to help pay tuition for families who can't afford the full cost for the next five years. It's the largest gift of its kind in the organization's 25-year history, according to a news release.
Archbishop of Louisville Rev. Joseph E. Kurtz says the new commitment shows a belief in Catholic education and its importance in shaping the lives of young students and their families.
"The Catholic Education Foundation’s growing impact on families and our community is resounding, and I couldn’t be more proud to be a part of this great mission," Kurtz said in the release.
A previous gift of $6.5 million helped over 3,300 students across 39 Catholic elementary schools in central Kentucky.
