LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Teachers across the commonwealth have started receiving COVID-19 vaccinations, but some school districts still don't know when it will be their turn.
Hardin County Schools is still waiting to find out when its teachers can roll up their sleeves for the two-shot immunization.
"We don't know an exact date," Superintendent Teresa Morgan said. "We don't know an exact location."
Hundreds of employees from districts like Jefferson County Public Schools and Oldham County Schools started receiving vaccinations this week. Hardin County Schools, meanwhile, told teachers it expects vaccinations to start "either a little before or a little after" Feb. 1 but has not yet received details like dates, times, location or who will receive doses first.
The district is partnering with Kroger to roll out its vaccination plan. The grocery store chain is creating regional mass vaccination centers that Gov. Andy Beshear said should be online by the beginning of February. The locations of the first regional centers will be announced Jan. 28, when appointments will begin to be accepted, the governor said Jan. 14.
School officials have asked people to avoid calling grocery stores for school vaccine information.
"We have a specific contact that we are communicating with," said Janay Sutton, HCS' health and family services director. "Please do not call the Kroger stores."
Staff members who were recently sick will not be first in line to receive the vaccine.
"If you have had COVID in the last 90 days, you will need to delay your vaccine until you get to the 91st day," Morgan said. "We're not going to put you as a 'No;' we're just going to put you back toward the bottom of the list to make sure when you receive the vaccine, you do so safely."
The district cites the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), which says risk of reinfection is low in the months following illness. Those who received plasma treatments should hold off on any vaccinations for at least 90 days.
Even after staff members are vaccinated, Morgan said school employees will still be required to wear masks and quarantine if they experience what is considered a close contact. Teachers are getting extra sick days for that reason.
The schools are playing it safe until science says otherwise.
"It could be the difference between having the sniffles and having major headaches for months on end," Morgan said.
Related Stories:
- JCPS superintendent 'very confident' vaccinations will lead to open classrooms
- Teachers, school staff in Oldham County begin receiving COVID-19 vaccine
- Kentucky partnering with Kroger to create drive-thru COVID-19 vaccination centers, Beshear says
Copyright 2021 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.