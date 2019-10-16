LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A Jefferson County Public Schools teacher is getting some big recognition.
Erin Schneider, currently a geometry teacher at Atherton High School, has received a Presidential Award for Excellence in Mathematics and Science Teaching. The award is the highest given by the U.S. government to teachers of kindergarten through 12th grade math and science.
Schneider will receive a $10,000 award and an invite to Washington for an awards ceremony.
"The Presidential Award is both rewarding and humbling to be included in a professional group that includes so many mentors who have helped me improve as a facilitator of learning of mathematics," Schneider said in a news release from JCPS. "It recognizes my belief of being a life-long learner and efforts to grow and find creative ways to help students get excited and confident about mathematics. I see this award as an opportunity to continue this endeavor and motivate others to go through this reflective process."
Schneider has been a teacher for JCPS for 28 years and has spent the past eight at Atherton.
"Everyone who knows her appreciates how she goes above and beyond in so many ways to support student learning and support teachers within our school and across our district, Dr. Thomas Aberli, principal of Atherton High School, said in the news release. "She is passionate about helping students every day and being a valuable resource to our teachers."
Copyright 2019 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.