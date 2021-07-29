LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A back-to-school block party in west Louisville is getting kids excited for the school year and getting them some new supplies.
Catholic Charities of Louisville put on the back-to-school bash, complete with food and bouncies, plus free books and bikes. Hundreds of kids served by the organization's Sister Visitor Center at the intersection of South 23rd Street and West Market Street were able to grab brand new backpacks filled with school supplies.
Parent Kelly East is very appreciative.
"I commend them for what they're doing for the community," she said. "Anything someone can do for the community is a blessing."
The Louisville Metro Police Department showed up with free bikes to give away, and the Louisville Free Public Library provided free books for kids. Additionally, organizations were on hand to help provide medical information and free wi-fi for qualifying households.
Catholic Charities of Louisville says while it's important to get kids ready for school, handing out free supplies is much more than that.
"Dealing with the West End, this area tends to struggle a little more than the rest of Louisville. So this is very powerful because during COVID, a lot of our clients didn't have the money, you know, utility bills going up. So this is just an opportunity to take some of those costs away," said Shaniece Conner, office manager for the organization's Sister Visitor Center.
Catholic Charities of Louisville is the social services ministry of the Archdiocese of Louisville that helps people in need. Organizers of the back-to-school bash said the event wouldn't have happened without the help of community partners and residents.
Although the back-to-school bash was a one-day event at the Sister Visitor Center's St. Anthony Campus, the center will be handing out backpacks and supplies for the next two weeks until classes begin.
