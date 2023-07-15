LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Baptist Health opened its doors for its first-ever high school medical academy.
Sixteen high school students got a three-day, behind-the-scenes, look at the Louisville hospital. The goal is to give students a clear view of possible jobs after high school.
Students got the chance to learn how to remove casts. They also spent time in other areas of the hospital like the cafeteria, laboratory and human resources department.
"A lot of people that aren't in the health care world just think of clinical," said Alex Givens, organizer of Baptist Health Medical Academy.. "Your MDs, your nurses, so we really want to expose them to all the other areas that make health care what it is."
Baptist Health is hoping the program can grow.
