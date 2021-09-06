LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Kentucky's first licensed barber shop in a school opens Tuesday.
The Kutz 4 Kidz shop is housed at Newburg Middle School. The full-service salon in Jefferson County Public Schools will give free haircuts to students in hopes of building confidence and pride.
It's sponsored by the Jo Adell Foundation. Adell, who plays for the Los Angeles Angeles, graduated from Ballard High School in 2017. Nicole Adell, the baseball player's mother, is the principal at New Middle School.
The school is hosting a ribbon-cutting for Kutz 4 Kidz on Tuesday morning.
