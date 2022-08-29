LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Bellarmine University plans to use a $1 million grant to beef up its simulation lab for healthcare students.
Bellarmine has had a nursing simulation lab for some time, but the grant money will allow it to expand and give students better learning experiences. And they hope to share those experiences with Jefferson County Public Schools students as well.
Here’s a look inside Bellarmine’s current simulation lab. Thanks to a $1 million grant, they’ll add another mannequin, more supplies and more personnel to grow their healthcare program. @WDRBNews pic.twitter.com/DoRcfymFly— Lexie Ratterman (@LRatterman_WDRB) August 29, 2022
"For the students not only coming into Bellarmine but the students in the K-12 program, I feel like this would really give them a foothold in the nursing world and the health care world," said Shalisa Sanuntoong, a current nursing student at Bellarmine.
Rep. John Yarmuth secured the federal grant for the school, which will help get more nursing students into the profession and allow hospitals to keep up with the growing demand in the field.
The money will also bring more personnel, which will in turn increase the capacity of students in the program. It will be used to fund more state-of-the art supplies and resources as well as an additional mannequin.
Bellarmine officials believe they'll be able to bring in students from the JCPS Academies who are thinking about a career in health care.
In the future, Bellarmine hopes to expand the entire lab and have a specific family health care space where students can learn.
