LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Bellarmine University welcomed first-year students on Saturday at its campus in Louisville.
Students were helped moving into residence halls as orientation programs started this weekend. Bellarmine is welcoming 647 first-year students from 28 U.S. states and eight countries this fall.
Bellarmine President Dr. Susan Donovan said it's the biggest class to come to Bellarmine since 2018.
"I have great hopes for them, we met them this summer," Donovan said. "Their lives are going to be transformed, as are other students who come to Bellarmine. They're going to change the world."
Bellarmine said 69% of the first-year students will live on campus. Classes start for all students on Aug. 24.
