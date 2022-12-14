LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Bellarmine University is offering a new doctorate program with the help of Norton Healthcare.
Bellarmine is adding a Nurse Anesthesia track to its Doctor of Nursing Practice degree.
The program is being funded by a five-year $2.4 million partnership with Norton Healthcare, which is the largest funded partnership in the university's history.
The 36-month DNP-NA program is divided into nine semesters. Formal classes begin each year in August.
For more information on the requirements to apply for the program, click here.
