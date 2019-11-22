LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- As one of his last acts in office, Kentucky Gov. Matt Bevin has filled three vacancies on the University of Louisville board of trustees.
Bevin announced the appointment of Scott Brinkman, John Chilton and Randall J. Bufford on Friday.
Brinkman is a former Louisville lawyer and state representative and current secretary of Bevin's cabinet. Chilton currently serves as the state budget director.
Bufford, meanwhile, has more than 25 years of experience in the health care industry and has served on the boards of U of L's Nursing and Business Schools.
Copyright 2019 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.