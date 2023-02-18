LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Printing of braille book featuring a blind Lexington boy was completed by the American Printing House for the Blind.
Malakai Roberts, who was blinded by a gunshot, co-authored a book "Adventures with Malakai: Teamwork Makes the Dream Work" with entertainment mogul Percy "Master P" Miller. The book, which is about teamwork and overcoming adversity, is intended to inspire children who are blind.
The braille version of the book gives children with vision impairments the opportunity to enjoy the story about overcoming challenges.
"We are very excited that "The Adventures with Malakai" has a braille version of the book," said community activist Christopher 2X. "It is an opportunity for children and people with eye impairments to have the option to understand the lessons as well."
According to a news release, some books have already been distributed to the Kentucky School for the Blind.
Snoop Dogg and Master P also co-signed the children's book.
In December 2020, Roberts, who was five years old, was watching a movie with his mother and brother inside his Lexington home when he was shot in the temple. Since recovering from the shooting, Malakai, who is now 8 years old, has been attending school in Lexington and the Kentucky School for the Blind in Louisville.
Being from Lexington, he comes to the Kentucky School for the Blind about every six weeks for a program for kids from all over the state. The American Printing House for the Blind, which is right next door to the school, was where the book was transcribed to braille.
