LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The Bullitt County community is coming together to honor a beloved bus driver.
Bobby Sageser, 43, affectionally known by students as "Mr. Bob," died suddenly over the weekend. He drove buses for Bullitt County Schools.
On Wednesday, the community lined the streets to pay their respects along the route of the procession of school buses ahead of Sageser's funeral.
"Bob was somebody that everybody could look up to, from kindergarten all the way up to high school," BCPS parent Shannon Johns said. "I mean they just confided in Bob. Bob was there for everybody in the community and he is really, really missed."
Those who knew Mr. Bob said he was absolutely hilarious and very caring to everyone he would meet.
