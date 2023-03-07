BULLITT COUNTY, Ky. (WDRB) -- Each day, Bullitt County Public Schools prepares nearly 8,000 meals — including breakfast and lunch — and was able to get much of the food back into the fridges when power was restored Sunday.
Mt. Washington Middle School was hit the hardest of them all. After school was closed Monday, a mobile refrigeration truck was brought in to preserve what could saved from the fridge and freezers.
"(If we ran out of the space) that was in our mobile unit, we were able to transfer some of that product to another local school to help save it," said Todd Crumbacker, director of school nutrition at Bullitt County Public Schools.
However, more than $1,300 worth of produce and dairy still had to be thrown out.
Eighth-grader Presley Robinson said she often takes her lunch from home but was concerned many students would not get food after she heard of the outages.
"I started to worry they weren't going to be able to get the students food and other things like that," Presley said.
BCPS officials said they wanted to be extra safe, and that is why Monday was called off.
"As a school nutrition department, we could have returned on Monday and been OK," Crumbacker said. "But we realize — big picture-wise — it wasn't quite ready to do that."
Most of the elementary schools were not affected by any outages, and lunch programs went on as planned Tuesday. And district officials said they expect produce and dairy deliveries to resume Wednesday.
"It's a great day for our students to be back in the district and it is very pleasing to see the number of students that take part in our meals," Crumbacker said.
