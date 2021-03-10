LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- As Bullitt County Public Schools prepares to bring its elementary school students back to in-person classes Monday, the district is laying out its rules for students riding the bus.
The district is asking families to keep their child home if they have a temperature above 100.4 degrees.
As students board the bus, they will be given hand sanitizer and asked to fill the back seats first. Siblings are also asked to sit together whenever possible.
The district hopes to stagger seating but said it will depend on how many students ride the bus. When students arrive at school, their temperature will then be taken.
Copyright 2021 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.