LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) – The Bullitt County Board of Education unanimously passed a resolution Monday to sue Juul and other electronic cigarette manufacturers, distributors and retailers amid a substantial uptick in the number of middle and high school students using vaping products.
Bullitt County Public Schools is seeking compensation for its anti-vaping efforts and lost instructional time and is accusing Juul and other companies of marketing their products to youth, according to the resolution passed Monday.
BCPS Superintendent Jesse Bacon said there's been "a dramatic increase" in the number of middle and high school students who've been disciplined for having vaping devices in schools.
WDRB News previously reported that the number of vaping devices confiscated in Bullitt County classrooms rose from 32 in the 2017-18 school year to 234 last year. As of Sept. 27, 85 students had been found with the devices this school year.
"The amount of resources being used and the instructional time that is lost as a result of this issue is alarming, to say the least," Bacon said in a statement. "We are filing a lawsuit against Juul and other similar companies to hold them accountable for creating this epidemic of nicotine addiction that affects the health of our students, disrupts the learning environment of our schools and diverts resources away from the core mission of Bullitt County Public Schools, which is educating students."
The school board authorized attorney Ronald Johnson of Louisville-based Hendry Johnson Vaughn Emery to file the lawsuit "against any appropriate parties" for damages against the district and its students, according to the resolution.
