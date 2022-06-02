SHEPHERDSVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- There are seven schools within the Bullitt County School district without a principal. Two administrative positions at Central Office are also vacant.
However, Bullitt County Superintendent Dr. Jesse Bacon said it's just a matter of retirements and promotions.
Bullitt East principal Chris Mason will become the assistant superintendent in Marshall County. North Bullitt principal J. Lail is taking another position in Boone County. Zoneton Middle principal Cynthia Bell is taking an assistant principal job at South Warren High School. Bullitt Lick Middle principal Kevin Connors is transitioning to the Kentucky Department of Education.
Hebron Middle principal Kelland Garland is pursuing another career. Freedom Elementary principal Matthew Treadway is leaving education to become a consultant and Overdale principal Dana Brown is retiring.
Pleasant Grove Elementary's principal Beau Johnston left for JCPS earlier in the year and Dionna Bickley has taken over as principal for Pleasant Grove.
Dr. Bacon expressed how proud he is of those being promoted in their careers and retiring, but noted the district is acting quick to fill the spots.
"For us it's a next man up mentality," he said. "We continue to work with the folks within our organization that aspire to be leaders, but we're also out there looking and are willing to consider applicants from other districts as well."
Dr. Bacon said the district aims to have all the positions filled by July.
