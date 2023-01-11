LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Schools in both Jefferson and Bullitt Counties are back for the second semester, but part of the challenge is just getting students to the schools.
Since the start of the school year there have been bus delays and even cancellations, but officials at both Jefferson County Public Schools and Bullitt County Public Schools tell WDRB the problem is a shortage of bus drivers.
"We will have a bus for a day, then we won't have a bus for a week," says Samantha Ta, who is a mother of four. She says she's been dealing with cancelled buses in Bullitt County since August.
Ta says it's an inconvenience, "We will get a call at 5 a.m. in the morning saying, 'hey, there is no bus.' You have to take your kid to school."
But Bullitt County schools says the early morning calls are a resource for parents to make immediate arrangements.
On Wednesday, the BCPS Transportation Facebook page shared that more than five bus drivers were out, which cancelled multiple routes and forced parents to find secondary transportation.
David Phelps, Director of Transportation for BCPS, says they do try to help families left with no options.
"If a parent calls us and says we just have absolutely no transportation, we do we do make arrangements," Phelps says.
BCPS says parents have the option to drop their child off at the YMCA before and after school, however, parents like Ta say that still presents barriers.
"Some parents have to leave at 4:30 in the morning to go to work. That can't be their worry of the day. Do I leave work and do I take my kid to school or do I get a truancy letter for my child and get possibly arrested and have to face jail time?" she says.
Meanwhile, JCPS spokeswoman Carolyn Callahan says the district never cancels transportation, but it does delay some bus routes. JCPS posts that information on its transportation dashboard. On Wednesday morning, two buses headed to Ballard High School ran approximately 60 minutes late and another bus was 30 minutes late.
"That’s why we have the dashboard to kind of help, because if you know on Saturday, OK, my child's bus is going to be this delayed. The hope is you can make those adjustments to your week," Callahan says.
Perhaps the bigger issue for parents is focused on students missing class instruction time
"All of our teachers have been told. We are making it a priority, so if you have students that are missing your class, we are finding ways to get students with that teacher," Callahan says.
Both JCPS and BCPS say they are hoping to recruit more bus drivers.
According to the Kentucky Department of Education more than 350,000 students in the state start their day on a school bus and almost all districts need drivers.
The state created a transportation careers website with links to all those jobs. To find out more, click here.
