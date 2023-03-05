LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Students at Christian Academy of Louisville helped families affected by tornadoes in Western Kentucky by building new homes.
Last spring, students at CAL's English Station campus raised money to provide a new home for a family in western Kentucky who lost theirs in the tornado.
They ended up raising enough money to build three homes.
The first house was built last year and was gifted to a family in Dawson Springs. On Saturday, about 200 volunteers gathered at CAL for a "Build Day" to put together the frames of the second and third houses.
"We are so grateful for everything that y'all have done," Ryan, the son of a woman who received a house, said. "She has been crying because she can't believe how much you guys have done."
The two homes will be given to families in Mayfield. The project was part of a partnership with Help Build Hope.
